AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 36,763 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.92.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.