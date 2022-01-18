AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.