Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

