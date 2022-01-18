Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ALTG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $478.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 134,731 shares of company stock worth $1,813,019 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

