American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,411,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $850,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

