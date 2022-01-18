American Century Companies Inc. Has $623.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $623,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

