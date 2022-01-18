American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 336,753 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Aflac worth $455,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,106,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

