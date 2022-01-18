Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.52

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $25.55. Ames National shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $228.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

