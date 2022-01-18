Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stake Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

