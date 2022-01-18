Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 75.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

