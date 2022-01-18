Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

