Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,700. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

