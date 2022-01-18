Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $557.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.10 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dropbox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dropbox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 127,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.