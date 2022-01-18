Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $41.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.81 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.40 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.14 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 5,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

