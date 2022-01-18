Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,000. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 156.16%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

