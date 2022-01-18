Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.49. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 151,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

