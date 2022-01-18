Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,039 shares of company stock worth $3,262,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastly by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,180. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. Fastly has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

