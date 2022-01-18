Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

