Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $456.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE MTDR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. 68,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
