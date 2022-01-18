Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $456.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. 68,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

