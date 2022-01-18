Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Trex reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,955. Trex has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trex by 192.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after buying an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trex by 30.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

