Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Truist Securities lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,304,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

