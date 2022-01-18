Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $55.88

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

ETNB stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in 89bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

