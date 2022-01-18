Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €151.75

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €153.00 ($173.86).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ML traded down €0.65 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €154.15 ($175.17). The stock had a trading volume of 268,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.00. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

