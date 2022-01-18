Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 155,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,740. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

