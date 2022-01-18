Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $160.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 164,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,264. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06.
In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.