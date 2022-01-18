Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $160.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 164,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,264. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

