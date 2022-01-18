Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $164.48

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.48.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
