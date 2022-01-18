Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $164.48

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

