Analyzing Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allbirds and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allbirds
|0
|2
|10
|0
|2.83
|Jerash Holdings (US)
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
18.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Allbirds and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allbirds
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jerash Holdings (US)
|5.96%
|12.24%
|9.73%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Allbirds and Jerash Holdings (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allbirds
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Jerash Holdings (US)
|$90.21 million
|0.91
|$4.15 million
|$0.63
|10.62
Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.
Summary
Jerash Holdings (US) beats Allbirds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Allbirds
Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials. The company was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.