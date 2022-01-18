Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

POND traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Angel Pond has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.