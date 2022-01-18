Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

