Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

