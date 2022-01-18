Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 47.2% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $25.21 or 0.00059466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $469.87 million and approximately $38.81 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07465794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.02 or 0.99720497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.