Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,597 shares during the period. AON comprises about 0.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of AON worth $292,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

