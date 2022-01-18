APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

APA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

