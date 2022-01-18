Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller Acquires 17,700 Shares

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of APTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,960. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $190.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
