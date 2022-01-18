Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller Acquires 17,700 Shares

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,960. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $190.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

