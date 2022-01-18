Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 72.5% in December

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 over the last three months. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWH Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

