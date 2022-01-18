ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.44

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 91767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research firms recently commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.61.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.96%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

