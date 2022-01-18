Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Barclays

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,888,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,728,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,521,000.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.