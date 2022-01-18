Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arconic were worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $13,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.