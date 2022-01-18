Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.57. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 559,960 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

