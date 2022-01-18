Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

ARDX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,493. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

