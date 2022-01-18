ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,742.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

