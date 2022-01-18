Atheios Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $19,422.33 and $24.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,358,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,733,645 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

