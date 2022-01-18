Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Atlassian stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.10. 36,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,680. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.20. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.
