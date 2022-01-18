Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.18.

Atlassian stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.10. 36,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,680. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.20. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.