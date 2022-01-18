Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Given New €6.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.