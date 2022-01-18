AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEYE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,370. AudioEye has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

