AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

AOCIF remained flat at $$31.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

