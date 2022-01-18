Automata Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.14 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $92.14 million and $6.53 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.48 or 0.07548249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.65 or 0.99720223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

