Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AATC stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07. Autoscope Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

