Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.28

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 3070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $765.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

