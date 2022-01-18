aWSB (aWSB) Price Tops $30.08

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $183,896.61 and $13,448.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.08 or 0.00071661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

